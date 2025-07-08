TOM EATON | ‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’ until Mbeki helps to gag Zim at the polls
The former statesman has defended the national dialogue with all his might in the name of democracy, but it’s not convincing
08 July 2025 - 04:30
Just when we thought the pearl-clutching and mudslinging between the ANC and DA over the proposed national dialogue couldn’t get sillier, Thabo Mbeki has tugged on his special dressing gown, pulled his keyboard closer and reminded us why he remains one of the doyens of South African hypocrisy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.