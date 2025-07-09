Opinion & Analysis

LERATO LENTSOANE | David Mabuza: lessons from a father, teacher and leader

Those who worked with the late deputy president say teaching was a vocation that always shadowed him in the corridors of the Union Buildings

09 July 2025 - 04:30 By LERATO LENTSOANE

As an official who served in the office of the deputy president during the sixth administration, I have been contemplating the privilege of my five years of working with former deputy president David Mabuza. There are numerous anecdotes of personal development that colleagues can recount as a result of their service to this distinctive late principal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | ‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’ until Mbeki helps to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Will Mkhwanazi’s allegations amount to anything? Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ‘I will die for the badge’ is a constitutional statement Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | President can’t take his time over allegations that have ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. DAVID HARRISON | Here’s the drinking conversation we need to have Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Russia launches another record drone attack on Ukraine | LiveNOW from FOX
Taiwan looks for smart ways to tackle military threats from China | DW News