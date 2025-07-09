LUCKY MATHEBULA | ‘I will die for the badge’ is a constitutional statement
The decorum with which Mkhwanazi conducted the press conference ticked several boxes of a trusted senior bureaucrat operating within his oath of office
09 July 2025 - 04:30
As provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi declared at the Sunday press conference that “I will die for this badge”, he sounded like a military operative making a heroic statement. The plain truth, after listening to the entire speech, is that he expressed a specific aspect of section 197 of the South African constitution, which states that “within public administration there is a public service for the republic, which must function ... and loyally execute the lawful policies of the government of the day.”..
