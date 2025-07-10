WILLIAM GUMEDE | It’s not just the earths that are rare — it’s also the opportunity dangled before SA
While everyone is diversifying away from China and its leveraging tactics, South Africa is presented with a chance to exploit its own advantages
10 July 2025 - 04:30
The intense scramble by nations across the world to diversify their sources of supply of critical minerals and rare earths away from China, provides South Africa with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use its own reserves of these precious minerals to boost the declining economy...
