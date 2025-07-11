EDITORIAL | Trump tariff tactics are a jolt to jump ship
The writing is on the wall: South Africa must look beyond the US as its most stable economic trading partner
11 July 2025 - 04:30
The letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by US President Donald Trump announcing 30% punitive tariffs against the country has exposed two things. Ramaphosa’s hopes that the two nations would push a reset button over tainted relations is but a distant dream. It has also been the most important signal that South Africa needs to hasten its intentions to look beyond the Western superpower as its most stable economic trading partner...
