JUSTICE MALALA | We need more Mkhwanazis — everywhere
Corruption is everywhere, and the ANC has become the corruption itself, writes Justice Malala
14 July 2025 - 04:30
Don’t be fooled or lulled into complacency by the attention that is being lavished on the current corruption scandal in the South African Police Service. Don’t tell yourself: “We have a crisis in the police but that is being handled, so all is OK.” ..
