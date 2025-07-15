Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA has enough bullying as it is without ‘Real Housewives’ parading it

Minnie Ntuli’s aggression against co-star Londie London is unbecoming in light of TV’s influential power and our already-unbearable national crisis

15 July 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

It’s easy to dismiss the bullying on reality shows as desperate acts by attention-seeking wannabe celebrities who should be ignored by society. Yet normalising this aggression leads to more bullying and violence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Petition to fire Minnie Ntuli from Gagasi FM gains momentum TshisaLIVE
  2. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  3. ‘I am a vessel for the viewers’: MaBlerh on his return to ‘RHOD’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | If that’s the best the president can do, we have a long way to go Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | We need more Mkhwanazis — everywhere Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | A place policy dares not go: the geography of inequalities Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why so many deserving students do not get into university Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Don’t gaslight us into thinking AI is helplessly and inevitably ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy group disbands under pressure from China | DW ...
10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy