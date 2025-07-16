Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Expansion, Trump tariffs, climate differences hamper solidarity in Brics

Forum's members have vastly different political and economic systems — and their foreign-policy priorities go in all directions

16 July 2025 - 04:30

The Brics trade bloc’s expansion, Russia’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s conflict with Israel and the US, and US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs against members of the group. Then the frantic scramble by Brics members affected by the US tariffs to negotiate agreements with the US before an August 1 Trump deadline for countries to propose compromises or risk the continuation of the tariffs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Incompetence and corruption are crippling SA’s water supply Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | It’s not just the earths that are rare — it’s also the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Trump's policies will cause rise in terrorism in Africa Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Amid wrecking balls like Trump, ANC, here’s how organisations ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Close incompetent and corrupt Setas or hand them to business Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa must govern based on 'South Africa Inc' model Opinion & Analysis
  7. WILLIAM GUMEDE | 'Pepe' Mujica: A true president for 'the people' Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Once frustration with Cyril has settled, South Africans need to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Making diphtheria great again? Why SA’s public health experts are worried about ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA has enough bullying as it is without ‘Real Housewives’ parading ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If that’s the best the president can do, we have a long way to go Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | We need more Mkhwanazis — everywhere Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025