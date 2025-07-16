WILLIAM GUMEDE | Expansion, Trump tariffs, climate differences hamper solidarity in Brics
Forum's members have vastly different political and economic systems — and their foreign-policy priorities go in all directions
16 July 2025 - 04:30
The Brics trade bloc’s expansion, Russia’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s conflict with Israel and the US, and US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs against members of the group. Then the frantic scramble by Brics members affected by the US tariffs to negotiate agreements with the US before an August 1 Trump deadline for countries to propose compromises or risk the continuation of the tariffs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.