Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | McKenzie’s penchant for making big promises he can’t keep is troubling

When the populist does not come through on the promise, far fewer notice. It’s a dangerous game to play

18 July 2025 - 04:30

Gayton McKenzie's penchant for making big promises then not being able to follow through on them is troubling. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Why are we being told about the risk of a coup in SA? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Kelly Smith, Keneilwe Shalaba, now Tiffany Meek — we have a problem ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA has enough bullying as it is without ‘Real Housewives’ parading ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If that’s the best the president can do, we have a long way to go Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Trump tariff tactics are a jolt to jump ship Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Why are we being told about the risk of a coup in SA? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | MAGA is now over Epstein, King Mswati takes in ‘barbaric aliens’ — ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Mkhwanazi broke not only silence but new ground for public ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SAM MATIASE | Envisioning a socialist South Africa: the next 12 years and beyond Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA gets R520m to buy the twice-a-year anti-HIV jab — but there’s a snag Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

LDV road trip to Kruger
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russian bombers • FRANCE 24 English