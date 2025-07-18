SAM MATIASE | Envisioning a socialist South Africa: the next 12 years and beyond
Historical revolutionaries have exemplified this caution that no-one can predict with certainty whether or how a socialist order will emerge
18 July 2025 - 04:30
As South Africa commemorates the 12th anniversary of the founding of the EFF, a movement born from the unyielding pursuit of economic freedom, it is a moment not only to reflect on the struggles of the past but to peer into the future...
