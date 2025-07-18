TOM EATON | MAGA is now over Epstein, King Mswati takes in ‘barbaric aliens’ — how does Trump do it?
Clearly, the die-hards are self-lobotomising for ‘Daddy’
18 July 2025 - 04:30
As Donald Trump orders his cult to stop thinking about Jeffrey Epstein, and says they’re “stupid” if they keep wondering why Trump appears in so many happy photographs with a man he claims he never really liked, and how a very public trial featuring verified crimes could be a “hoax”, and why, if it was a hoax, then-president Trump allowed Epstein to be jailed for it, there’s at least one Trump fan in Africa who knows exactly what to believe...
