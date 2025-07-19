Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC member-integrity management system is being tested

19 July 2025 - 12:21

The policy response of the ANC to one of its most significant post-apartheid challenges, corruption and state capture, will be remembered as a rare commitment by a political party to restore its integrity with society. Establishing the integrity commission allows ANC members to undergo a process where they can explain themselves to assess the impact of their actions on the ANC, regardless of whether they are found guilty or not...

