PALI LEHOHLA | Proof is in the pudding: no sugarcoating when we measure what we treasure
The sugar industry has benefited from decades of research, away from the blood-soaked legacy of the sugar cane and into a future of transformation
21 July 2025 - 04:30
This year marked100 years of the South African Sugar Research Institute (Sasri). It is a members’ research institute with significant public good but with a long way to go. What will the next 100 years look like? This falls on new director Dr Shadrack Moephuli, who was recruited from the Agricultural Research Council , where he was president and CEO...
