TOM EATON | Madiba got it wrong here — history will judge us according to who writes it
If future history is written the way the past has been airbrushed, it wouldn’t be altogether surprising if in 50 years Israel is considered to be the ‘good guy’
22 July 2025 - 04:30
I don’t want to make a habit of contradicting Nelson Mandela, but when I saw a quote of his over the weekend, claiming that “history will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children”, I had to admit that our late great statesman sometimes got it very wrong...
