JONATHAN JANSEN | How Buti Manamela can go from seeming harmless to being great
Those who work in universities have low expectations, but the new minister has potential to etch his name in the history of higher education and government
24 July 2025 - 04:30
The firing this week of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane was inevitable. The combination of a lack of higher education gravitas and political nous, as well as alleged dishonesty in reporting on the controversial appointments of Seta board chairpersons sealed her fate. In a rare show of consensus, both ANC politicians (like members of the parliamentary portfolio committee) and DA politicians demanded action on the young minister...
