EDITORIAL | Just what is Zuma’s motive for Morocco visit?

Last week, former president Jacob Zuma quietly travelled to Morocco, where he declared support — albeit in his capacity as MK Party president — for the country's colonial domination over the people of Western Sahara.
During a televised meeting with a delegation of the Moroccan government, with the South African flag as a crucial backdrop, Zuma said Morocco must retain sovereignty over Western Sahara.
The MK Party, through Zuma's comrade and nephew Magasela Mzobe, announced a policy position aimed at bringing about a practical solution to the long-standing conflict over Western Sahara’s independence.
“While taking into account the growing international and continental support that the Moroccan autonomy proposal has gained over the past couple of years, our party believes that this proposal allows for significant local governance by the people of the Sahara region, while (also) ensuring that Morocco retains its crucial sovereignty over the Sahara region.
“This approach offers a balanced path forward that promotes both stability, peace and development in the region. We call on the international community to support Morocco's autonomy plan as a possible effective way to ensure peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Western Sahara. Our party recognises this historical and legal context that underpins Morocco's claim to Western Sahara and views that Morocco's effort to reclaim its full territorial integrity aligns with our commitment to preserving the sovereignty and the unity of the African state,” Mzobe said on behalf of Zuma.
This statement has obviously triggered a lot of emotion for many in South Africa, none more so than the ANC — a party with which Zuma has been fighting tooth and nail to regain his membership. Not long after the televised address, the ANC released a statement condemning the use of the national flag as part of the theatrics.
“This reckless and provocative act constitutes a flagrant violation of international diplomatic norms and an unacceptable intrusion into South Africa's internal political affairs. It is a dangerous attempt to delegitimise our constitutional order and discredit the authority of a democratically elected government. The inclusion of our national symbols in partisan activities hosted by foreign powers is not only misleading but also part of a broader agenda of foreign interference,” the ANC wrote.
The ANC called out Zuma as being shameful, betraying its historical mission and showing his true colours.
The recently ousted secretary-general of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, felt vindicated after having accused the Moroccan government of trying to buy Zuma’s support by offering money in exchange for support for its actions in Western Sahara.
The ANC during the Zuma years resolved to intensify the call for the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, with a view to enable these countries and people to effectively exercise sovereignty. In the AU, South Africa has frequently raised concerns about Morocco’s admission to the body.
Some may call the former statesman a sellout, but to others, this came as no surprise. In 2004, during the Thabo Mbeki era, the Moroccan government recalled its ambassador from South Africa when the then-president recognised the Western Sahara. Zuma, shortly before his exit from office in 2017, publicly went against the ANC position, resetting relations with the North African country.
In an interview with the City Press at the time, Zuma said: “Morocco is an African nation and we need to have relations with them ... We never had problems with them anyway; they were the first to withdraw diplomatic relations ... They [Morocco] felt that even if we differ on the Western Sahara issues, the two countries should have a relationship.”
Despite this deviation from established ANC policy, the party cowered under pressure, standing behind its president as it had done by protecting Zuma one scandal after another. Reacting to Zuma at the time, the ANC said there was no ANC policy to isolate Morocco.
Whether Zuma's recent actions are, if Shivambu is believed, a consequence of transactional politics or are merely aligned with his historical views which run counter to ANC policy, will be hard to ascertain. What is clear though is that Zuma has been consistent in his flip-flopping.
We should have seen it coming. If Zuma could defy the ANC by setting up meetings with the Moroccans as its president, what would prevent him from further solidifying that relationship with his own MK Party stokvel?
What must worry us is the patent abuse of the South African flag, our national symbol. Whether this is because of 30 pieces of silver is neither here nor there. Zuma is free to pursue whatever agenda at a cost — what he must never pretend to do is represent the will of the South African people. The flag that should have went up in been displayed at that meeting with his handlers in Morocco is the MK Party flag.
EDITORIAL | Just what is Zuma’s motive for Morocco visit?
