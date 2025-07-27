SIYABULELA GEBE | The price of submission and how quiet endurance sells Africa short
When a country mortgages its subsoil to foreign chaperones, the only genuine ceasefire is on corporate share volatility
27 July 2025 - 10:15
Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery to become abolitionism’s sharpest tongue, warned the newly freed West Indians of his day against political drowsiness. He said: “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress”...
