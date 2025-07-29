Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | A Liberation Movements Summit that invites a despot and enablers — huh?

Meanwhile, not a peep on Eswatini, a monarchy ruled by a cynical tyrant who just welcomed 150 ‘terrorists’ from Donald Trump

29 July 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

The weekend’s Liberation Movements Summit in Johannesburg was a who’s who of southern African revolutionaries, mainly because many of them are very old and kept asking who was who...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | SA is wrong to court ‘communists’, but genocide-backing US can do ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Madiba got it wrong here — history will judge us according to who ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | MAGA is now over Epstein, King Mswati takes in ‘barbaric aliens’ — ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Once frustration with Cyril has settled, South Africans need to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Don’t gaslight us into thinking AI is helplessly and inevitably ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | ‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’ until Mbeki helps to ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | Manyi proves (yet again) he’s the gift that keeps on giving Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Mchunu and Zondo lay bare what’s holding South Africa back Opinion & Analysis
  2. WATCH | Just two visits a year: longer ARV scripts, shorter clinic lines Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A Liberation Movements Summit that invites a despot and enablers — ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Good, now we’re talking: tough conversations are blowing this ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Ghost payments and workers haunt our public service Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

PAGECAST: Rubies and Rain by Busisekile Khumalo (with Sue Nyathi)
1 million women face mass starvation in Gaza