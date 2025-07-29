Opinion & Analysis

WATCH | Just two visits a year: longer ARV scripts, shorter clinic lines

From August, clinics countrywide will issue patients who are doing well on their ARVs, a six-month supply, twice a year. How will it work? 'Health Beat' catches up with two Cape clinics

29 July 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Tim Wege and Jeannine Snyman
How can data help the health department make the most of the R622m extra it received for South Africa’s HIV treatment programme? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths

Neliswa Nkwali, living with HIV for 25 years, says 6MMD has brought her freedom from clinic queues. “I can plan my life now.” 

6MMD (six multi-month dispensing) allows stable HIV patients to collect meds only twice a year, cutting down clinic visits.

Western Cape clinics began 6MMD last year, easing pressure on staff and improving retention in care through ARV clubs for stable patients.

ARV clubs help decongest clinics by grouping stable patients and streamlining ARV pick-ups.

The national rollout of 6MMD is scheduled to begin in August, expanding the dispensing model to other provinces.

A national patient recording system is also needed, says clinic coordinator Nonhle Plaatjie, to track where people collect their ARVs from across provinces.

From August, clinics countrywide will issue patients who are doing well on their ARVs, a six-month supply, twice a year. #6MMD is widespread in Africa and started in the Western Cape last year. How will it work? Health Beat catches up with two Cape clinics.

Health workers in the Western Cape can’t always verify if patients collect their medications in different provinces when they travel, leading to confusion about treatment continuity.

Policy experts urge faster action: with more than 6-million people on ARVs, 6MMD could make it easier for our health system to cope with so many patients, lessening the blow of US funding cuts.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

