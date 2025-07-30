EDITORIAL | No crime, petty or not, ‘grey area’ or clear as day, should go unpunished
Running a red robot may seem small, exercising corporal punishment may sound necessary, but they do not reflect the society we aim to be
30 July 2025 - 04:30
South Africa is battling a culture of lawlessness all around. While most of us might think of lawlessness in terms of serious or heinous crimes such as GBV, rape, murder or large-scale corruption, the reality is lawlessness includes any action that contravenes the law. That can be something as simple as running a red robot, stealing intellectual property, unfair labour practices and corporal punishment...
