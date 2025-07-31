JONATHAN JANSEN | No black person was part of the SA maths Olympiad team — let’s talk
The medal-winning team has triggered a storm as social media users question the absence of ‘native South Africans’ and their intelligence
31 July 2025 - 04:30
If there was one picture that drove Black Twitter nuts last week it was a photo showing seven high schoolers holding up the South African flag after a “record-breaking performance” at the International Mathematics Olympiad in Australia (10-20 July). One silver medal, four bronze medals and an impressive 38th position out of 110 participating countries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.