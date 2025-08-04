PALI LEHOHLA | For the state of the nation, turn to Busani Ngcaweni
Here we have a public servant with a sixth sense for smelling danger and acting with speed and diligence
04 August 2025 - 04:30
On his Facebook page, Prof Busani Ngcaweni describes himself as an aspiring storyteller. Let me disabuse him of that self deprecative diminution. He is actually an ardent and accomplished storyteller...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.