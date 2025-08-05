GILL GIFFORD | Why Mattel’s new Barbie with type 1 diabetes falls flat
Barbie’s inclusivity push still leaves ordinary girls invisible
05 August 2025 - 04:30
Toy manufacturer Mattel has been on a mission to modernise its image and stay relevant in this increasingly inclusive and socially conscious world, and last month introduced its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes. ..
