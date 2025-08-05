TOM EATON | Prayers go out to Dada Morero, a charity case, and Joburg residents, the donors
Jokes aside, I feel for the mayor after finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s finger wag
05 August 2025 - 04:30
The finance minister might be threatening Johannesburg with budget cuts but Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and mayor Dada Morero are laser focused on one, all-important date: Sunday, November 23, the day on which the last G20 delegates fly home and everyone can go back to living off the largest but least publicised charity in South Africa...
