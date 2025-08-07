EDITORIAL | Keep your killers and rapists, Trump. Africa is not for sale
The continent must band together to stand against wealthy nations that regard Africa as nothing but a vast wasteland to be exploited and abused as they see fit
07 August 2025 - 04:30
Back in 2018, US president Donald Trump famously referred to Africa as a “shithole”. More recently he was quoted as saying that “nobody has ever heard of” Lesotho. And let's not forget that “some very bad things” are happening in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.