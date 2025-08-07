JONATHAN JANSEN | Who’s handing out all these professorships like candy?
There are questions to ask about some prominent people claiming this title, including the invention of professor-adjacent titles, writes Jonathan Jansen
07 August 2025 - 04:30
In a corrupted country where everything is for sale, one should perhaps not be surprised that the recklessness award of professorships has again made the news...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.