ORAPELENG MATSHEDISO | More than 20 years: the AU still calls for reform of the UN Security Council
Ezulwini Consensus aside, it has been more than 60 years since Africa’s first call for reform, democratisation and fair representation of the continent in all organs of the UN
07 August 2025 - 04:30
2025 marks two decades since the AU’s (AU) Ezulwini Consensus. It is called the Ezulwini Consensus because it is the resolution of the AU that was adopted in 2005 at a central valley called Ezulwini in Eswatini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.