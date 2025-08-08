OBITUARY | Poet and activist Molefe Pheto had the final word
And night fell indeed on this hero of letters and liberation who survived John Vorster Square
08 August 2025 - 04:30
When the announcement was made that the plane had landed, ntate Molefe Pheto seemed to go into a trance. He started beating his drum more incessantly. The setting was OR Tambo International Airport, and it was July 30 2011, and the plane’s load included a special consignment, the ashes of Black Consciousness stalwart George Wauchope...
