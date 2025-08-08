Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Seriously, what was Tebogo Malaka thinking?

And the R60,000 bribe — why that specific amount?

08 August 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

Neither Tebogo Malaka nor her Dior bagman Phasha Makgolane have been charged with a crime, so legally I can’t tell you that they were filmed trying to bribe Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh: given that this happened at a restaurant in the Cape winelands, it’s possible that the R60k was a deposit for a plate of avos on toast...

