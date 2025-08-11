EDITORIAL | Two presidents, a big idea and a power struggle
The national dialogue is now stuck between protecting the purity of an idea and deciding who is in charge as two men allow ego and legacy to run the show
11 August 2025 - 04:30
The national dialogue, former president Thabo Mbeki’s brainchild, was sold to the nation as a process that would gather the country at the table to share solutions and bridge the divide. It became a widely accepted way of affording South Africans a chance to confront the country’s deepening crisis free of political interference — except it needed politicians to give it a thumbs up and pay for the process...
