PALI LEHOHLA | The March to the Union Buildings continues: the deplorable case of Nomvula Mabuza
Women’s Month is an opportune time to talk about business, SOEs and media’s treatment of black people, particularly black women, writes Pali Lehohla
11 August 2025 - 04:30
The power of the media is to inform and promote transparency in a murky world of corruption, yet in the same vein the media can be sensational and destructive. What does this mean for Nomvula Mabuza of IDS Africa this Women’s Month? She carries the scars of media under the stern hand of Mail & Guardian (M&G) and there has not been substantive recourse besides an apology from the publication. I had my share of M&G shenanigans without apology though...
