Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Leaders can’t afford to play politics with phrases that keep the racism wound from healing

McKenzie is accused of having used apartheid-era racial insults against black people in an earlier social media post

12 August 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The latest of sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's controversies serves as a reminder that South Africa's struggle with racism is not an apartheid hangover, but an ongoing moral and political challenge. Its core is a tough question: who can be racist, and what is racism? McKenzie is accused of having used apartheid-era racial insults against black people in an earlier social media post...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Two presidents, a big idea and a power struggle Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | The March to the Union Buildings continues: the deplorable case ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC leaders are in a process they can’t stop Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The people attempting the much-needed dialogue have completely ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Here’s what SA’s teen girls want you to know about their state of mind Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...
Small planes collide in Montana engulfing runway in flames | REUTERS