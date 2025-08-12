EDITORIAL | Leaders can’t afford to play politics with phrases that keep the racism wound from healing
McKenzie is accused of having used apartheid-era racial insults against black people in an earlier social media post
12 August 2025 - 04:30
The latest of sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's controversies serves as a reminder that South Africa's struggle with racism is not an apartheid hangover, but an ongoing moral and political challenge. Its core is a tough question: who can be racist, and what is racism? McKenzie is accused of having used apartheid-era racial insults against black people in an earlier social media post...
