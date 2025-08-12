THOMAS TERBLANCHE | Coloured trauma: a need to return to contextual theology
The comments on the Open Chats podcast about coloureds and the supposed incestuous ways, have once again opened wounds of trauma.
12 August 2025 - 04:30
South Africa is a traumatised nation, and the clergy ought to play a central role in the healing process. They do so by combining spiritual wisdom and canonical inspiration together with appreciating the sociological and historical context of the people under their guidance. This should shape their preaching, prayer, service, activism and community strategy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.