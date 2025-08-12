TOM EATON | The people attempting the much-needed dialogue have completely betrayed our trust
No sensible person can believe anything they propose
12 August 2025 - 04:30
Thabo Mbeki says it’ll be better for us than a double dose of garlic and beetroot. Cyril Ramaphosa wants it more than a new couch and housekeeping staff that keep their mouths shut. But as the national dialogue rapidly degenerates into a factional diatribe, many South Africans can be forgiven for having doubts...
