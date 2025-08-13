Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Between two wrongs: violence will not solve Ekurhuleni’s housing crisis

SA’s housing crisis is decades in the making, worsened by unemployment, poor policy implementation, and a chronic shortage of affordable units

13 August 2025 - 04:30

The day the South African government comes for your house, pillows, bed sheets, sofas and IDs will fly out of the window, because finding alternative accommodation before undertaking evictions is not something they generally do. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s what SA’s teen girls want you to know about their state of mind Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The people attempting the much-needed dialogue have completely ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Leaders can’t afford to play politics with phrases that keep the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. THOMAS TERBLANCHE | Coloured trauma: a need to return to contextual theology Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Focus on the JSE — private sector corruption must be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges
Lula diz que governo finalizará projeto sobre regulação das redes