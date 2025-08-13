Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Focus on the JSE — private sector corruption must be probed
How do listed companies get away with this kind of corruption under the nose of the JSE? asks JJ Tabane
13 August 2025 - 04:30
The narrative of corruption in South Africa is one sided with a focus almost solely on the public sector. Organisations such as Corruption Watch have tried to shine the spotlight on the private sector to a limited extent. The various commissions of inquiry, such as the Mompati Commission that probed the arms deal and the State Capture commission, primarily unveiled public sector corruption on the surface, but it is trite that for every corruptor there is a corruptee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.