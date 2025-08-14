EDITORIAL | Speak loudly, not with words but with action
Let us celebrate the heart-warming tales of people who offer help, hope and dignity in what feels like tumultuous times
14 August 2025 - 04:30
War, wildfires, xenophobia, murder, corruption, evictions, starvation. How about the latest antics of US President Donald Trump? Take your pick. A cursory look at the global headlines, not to mention the howling on social media feeds, can sometimes feel like a blow to the solar plexus in the morning. But what’s often easily missed in the cacophony are the heart-warming tales of people on the opposite side of the coin who offer help, hope and dignity in what feels like tumultuous times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.