Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Speak loudly, not with words but with action

Let us celebrate the heart-warming tales of people who offer help, hope and dignity in what feels like tumultuous times

14 August 2025 - 04:30

War, wildfires, xenophobia, murder, corruption, evictions, starvation. How about the latest antics of US President Donald Trump? Take your pick. A cursory look at the global headlines, not to mention the howling on social media feeds, can sometimes feel like a blow to the solar plexus in the morning. But what’s often easily missed in the cacophony are the heart-warming tales of people on the opposite side of the coin who offer help, hope and dignity in what feels like tumultuous times...

