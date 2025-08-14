JONATHAN JANSEN | Big changes are on the way, new policies ... you know the drill — don’t fall for it
Basic education minister has published the first two of 11 regulations emanating from the Bela Act, one concerning classroom capacity and the other admissions
14 August 2025 - 04:30
It is easy to become cynical about education policy in South Africa. The minister of basic education published the first two of 11 regulations emanating from the Bela Act approved towards the end of last year...
