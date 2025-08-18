JUSTICE MALALA | National dialogue is a farce and will never yield anything of value
What is infuriating is that this was all totally unnecessary, as many have told the Presidency and the government before
18 August 2025 - 04:30
South Africans need to stop mistaking the staging of expensive government workshops, indabas, gatherings, lekgotlas and “national dialogues” for real, honest, hard work. South Africa has become a country of professional government conference attendees, podium-climbers and microphone hoggers. ..
