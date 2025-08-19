EDITORIAL | No more condemnation — action against transport bullies now
Meanwhile, our government seems to cower in fear of the taxi industry
19 August 2025 - 04:30
We may live in the age of deepfakes, but it seems too incredulous to believe claims by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) that videos and tweets on social media alleging its members prevented motorists from having more than one passenger in their cars, are fake news...
