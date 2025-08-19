KHUMO KUMALO | It’s you versus constituencies: parties do not govern for everyone
The identities of South Africans have been perverted into political currency
19 August 2025 - 04:30
The reality in South Africa is that political parties do not govern for everyone, but rather for their own constituencies. In a country in desperate need of a collective vision — a government that will change the prospects of a country plagued by corruption and mismanagement — division seems more important than unity. ..
