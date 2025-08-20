Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Firing or forcing SANDF chief to quit won’t mend irreparable damage caused by his Iran comments

Maphwanya was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong people — and making the wrong public statements

20 August 2025 - 04:30

Timing is everything. With this in mind, SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya's ill-timed visit and subsequent public comments in Iran have come at the worst time for South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | No more condemnation — action against transport bullies now Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | On goes the comedy of errors at the expense of ordinary motorists Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Repeated attacks on e-hailing operators point to unresolved issues Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Speak loudly, not with words but with action Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Between two wrongs: violence will not solve Ekurhuleni’s housing ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Fight corruption where we can see you, Mr President Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | There’s a sliver of hope in Cyril’s wrangle with Trump. Hear me out Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | No more condemnation — action against transport bullies now Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | National dialogue is a farce and will never yield anything of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. KHUMO KUMALO | It’s you versus constituencies: parties do not govern for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gunmen kill at least 27 in mosque attack in northern Nigeria, officials say
Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two