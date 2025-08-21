IGOR SCHEURKOGEL | Chronic water mismanagement has spilt over into a multibillion debt crisis
The minister of water and sanitation has laid bare a staggering R25.6bn in unpaid water bills by municipalities to water boards
21 August 2025 - 04:30
South Africa cannot survive more of the same failed governance. The R25.6bn water debt crisis is a wake-up call. It is ordinary residents, ratepayers and the poor alike who suffer the consequences of financial mismanagement: dry taps, disease from lack of water and sanitation, and a future of unsustainable services. We need new governance models for clean, capable administration wherever it is implemented...
