JONATHAN JANSEN | The silence on the Gaza genocide at the G20 Interfaith Forum was unholy
The gathering in Cape Town last week fell short of fulfilling its obligation
21 August 2025 - 04:30
The G20 Interfaith Forum (https://www.g20interfaith.org/) held in Cape Town last week must be one of the most impressive spectacles in world religion. Every conceivable religious group was represented in colourful costumes, elaborate headwear and a display of religious comity that would have impressed even the most hardened cynic. Sitting there and waiting my turn, it was easy to forget that murderous wars were fought among some of these groups then and now...
