EDITORIAL | SA Tourism debacle and Ramaphosa’s silence should be a red flag

It makes no sense that a board is punished when it follows the advice of the auditor-general

22 August 2025 - 04:30
Patricia de Lille is accused by Outa of undue political meddling with SA Tourism.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

In August 2024 President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in one of his weekly letters titled We must work together to fulfil Chief Justice (Raymond) Zondo’s immense legacy that draft legislation was being considered by parliament which would make a clear distinction between the powers of elected officials, such as ministers, and professional public servants, such as directors-general.

“This will help to prevent the kind of undue political interference that the State Capture Commission found sometimes enabled corruption,” he said.

Political interference had been at the heart of state capture. The State Capture report had found that political leaders unduly influenced decisions in departments which aided the capture of the state.

“Not only do we need to complete the reforms we have embarked on and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book,” Ramaphosa said, “but we need to continuously work to build a society in which corruption no longer has any place.

“Chief Justice Raymond Zondo can retire from office knowing that he has done his country an invaluable service. It is now our responsibility as a society to work together to give effect to his legacy and to build a fairer, just and ethical nation.”

As commendable as these words are, very little has changed in our political landscape.

Take, for instance, this week's edition of Sunday Times. A report which warranted a swift response from the president seems to have gone unnoticed. According to the Sunday Times, tourism minister Patricia de Lille and the board of South African Tourism are at odds.

The bone of contention seems to be a legitimate response by the board to discipline its CEO Nombulelo Guliwe over a R4.1m prepayment to a service provider for work that investigators say was never done.

The report states that board members are frustrated over perceived attempts by De Lille to frustrate their efforts to hold the suspended CEO accountable. 

According to reports, the auditor-general has made serious findings against the entity over wasteful expenditure, going so far as to recommend that action be taken against Guliwe.

Guliwe was among three senior executives who had signed off on the payment. Despite this dereliction of duty, De Lille, the accounting officer, instead chose to dissolve the board, claiming that in suspending Guliwe, the board acted unlawfully. She argued that without a chairperson, the board had no powers to convene the special meeting which decided to suspend the CEO.

But this could have easily been avoided had De Lille simply appointed a board chairperson, or delegated one of the board members as an acting chairperson. It seems convenient for the minister to dissolve the board just days after a decision to suspend Guliwe. 

It boggles the mind that when a board is acting in accordance with the advice of the auditor-general, it is punished. 

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage put it aptly when, in reacting to the report by the Sunday Times, he said the actions of the board need to be celebrated.

Duvenage's words ring true when he points to times when boards have fallen short of their oversight and fiduciary duty, giving rise to maladministration and corruption.

“What infuriates us is when a minister such as De Lille steps in to dismantle it. Such political interference and irrational behaviour undermine accountability, embolden misconduct and signal to all state entities that political protection trumps [good] governance.”

The deafening silence by the president must also be called into question. Given his promise to root out corruption and political interference at state entities, one would assume that any hint of regression would trouble the head of state. 

De Lille can ill-afford to have her reputation tainted at such a late stage of her political career. While she may argue that she is within her rights to dissolve the board, her curious timing raises more questions than answers.

What, many will wonder, has happened to the former corruption buster? De Lille's party, ironically named Good, must also reflect on what good will come from its leader, whose actions seem prima facie, is up to no good.

