Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Why the Zillefication of Joburg is mission impossible

Johannesburg might be unwinnable for the DA because what it’s selling — a functioning bureaucracy — is irrelevant to many voters, and downright threatening to others, writes Tom Eaton

22 August 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

The prospect of Helen Zille running for mayor of Johannesburg has generated more heat than light, but the fact that many DA supporters want her parachuted in to the collapsing city ahead of the party’s local leadership suggests it might be mission impossible...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Why the Zillefication of Joburg is mission impossible Opinion & Analysis
  2. At 16, he mediated a hijacking. Now he’s negotiating for the survival of HIV ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA Tourism debacle and Ramaphosa’s silence should be a red flag Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The silence on the Gaza genocide at the G20 Interfaith Forum ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TEBOGO THABETHE | Time for joint action to resolve youth unemployment Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths | REUTERS
2025 Nissan Navara Stealth