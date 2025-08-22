Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Why the Zillefication of Joburg is mission impossible

Johannesburg might be unwinnable for the DA because what it’s selling — a functioning bureaucracy — is irrelevant to many voters, and downright threatening to others

22 August 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

The prospect of Helen Zille running for mayor of Johannesburg has generated more heat than light, but the fact that many DA supporters want her parachuted in to the collapsing city ahead of the party’s local leadership suggests it might be mission impossible...

