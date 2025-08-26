EDITORIAL | Less Dudula, more do doula
Operation Dudula could be more caring, because nothing will change the environment that creates the challenges they’re upset about
26 August 2025 - 04:30
In medicine a doula is a caregiver, a trained professional who provides non-medical essential emotional and practical support for people before, during and after pregnancy. These professionals perform an important function of nurturing the mother and child during this time, the essence of their existence being providing human-to-human care and support. ..
