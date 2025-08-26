PALI LEHOHLA | The bedroom is on strike: South Africa is facing a demographic disaster
It’s no use blaming ‘witchcraft’ when the numbers are there
26 August 2025 - 04:30
The uninformed conclude that a demographic dividend exists. They assume that a dividend is granted by fiat. Little wonder South Africa continues to miss a dividend 30 years into democracy. The demographic transition and a dividend it created is a poisoned chalice turned into an economic disaster of Malthusian proportions. Concluding that we are being bewitched as a nation is safe spiritual solace but not a safe economic sanctuary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.