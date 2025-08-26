TOM EATON | Those Checkers trolleys would be smart to keep humans at work
Fear not for the chain will limit its rollout while the retail industry decides how it feels about automation and what it stands to gain
26 August 2025 - 04:30
Let’s be very clear before somebody sends me a lawyer’s letter: Checkers is not fomenting bloody revolution in South Africa. No matter how much it might look like the supermarket chain is toying with the idea of collapsing the economy and plunging us into chaos, this is not actually going to happen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.